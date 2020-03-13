Augusta National has announced the Masters, the first major tournament on the 2020 PGA Tour, has been postponed because of concerns relating to the coronavirus.

The tournament was scheduled for the weekend of April 9-12.

"Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision," Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, said in a statement. "We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date."

The Masters has never been played outside of March or April. For many years it has ended on the second Sunday of April.

No date has been set for the rescheduling.