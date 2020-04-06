Masters Moved To New Target Date In November

The PGA Tour continues to shuffle its biggest tournaments to future dates, announcing today the Masters, the most illustrious tournament in the sport of golf, will move to a targeted date of November 9th-15th.

Two weeks ago, a postponement of the Masters was announced, as it was originally scheduled to begin this week.

“We have identified Nov 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. We hope the anticipation of staging the Tournament brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and those who love the game,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announced.

"We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials," added Ridley. "Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week."

It's over 7 months away. Who knows what the sports landscape will look like then.

Here's to hoping we're in the thick of football season and we all get to enjoy a novelty edition of the Masters at the start of basketball season.