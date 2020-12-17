Massive Plane Spotted Flying Low Over Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette [PHOTO]

Did anyone see this?

A HUGE plane was spotted near the Lafayette Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon and as you can see in the photo here, the plane was really low over the Evangeline Thruway.

Look, I am not going to try and be some aviation expert, but this appears to be some sort of military cargo plane.

I was shocked to see how low the plane was and even more shocked by the size of it. The photo was submitted to me by a listener who says the plane was coming in for a landing.

Have no fear. Perhaps they were just re-loading in the event of them having to spray for mosquitoes again.

This is a pretty impressive photo, to say the least.