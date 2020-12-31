Massive Brawl Erupts At The End Of Mississippi State Vs. Tulsa Bowl Game [VIDEO]

A wild brawl erupted at the end of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl between Mississippi State and Tulsa today. We have video of the massive scrap here.

Check out the video posted to Twitter by @ESPN below

An extended look at the brawl was posted to Twitter by @SharpFootball

You can check out head coach of Mississippi State, Mike Leach, and his reaction to the incident after it occurred below from @Stuckey2

Mississippi State defeated Tulsa by a score of 28-26 to conclude both teams' season.

We will be looking towards the NCAA, as they will most definitely be taking action after the incident that unfolded today.