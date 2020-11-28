Massive Alligator Seen Eating Ducks in Central Florida [VIDEO]

This is insane.

Watch as a massive alligator eats ducks that were shot by a few duck hunters in Central Florida.

According to men on the hunt, the alligator scooped up a quick meal as soon as the birds hit the water.

I assume that the hunters wanted nothing to do with this alligator, which they predicted to be at least 13-feet long.

I don't about you, but as soon as I'd have seen this MONSTER in my proximity, I'd have been out of there.

Check out the size of the gator in the video below. This is unreal, but again they were hunting in the everglades.