Marshawn Lynch To Have ‘Substantial’ Role In HBO’s Westworld

During his illustrious football career, running back Marshawn Lynch was known for his eccentric lovable personality as much as his powerful running style that birthed his nickname 'Beast Mode'.

As fans of HBO's hit series Westworld anxiously await the premiere of season 3 on March 15th, they dissected the latest trailer released yesterday.

"Is that Marshawn Lynch?"

The question was trending on social media.

Yes, it is indeed Marshawn Lynch in sunglasses and a leather jacket marching behind Aaron Paul (0:54 second mark of the trailer below).

According to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, HBO describes Lynch's role as "fun and pretty substantial", but wouldn't go into specifics, so as not to spoil anything.

Maybe he'll go 'Beast Mode' on some robots.

Will you be watching Westworld?