Mark Chesnutt in Concert at Route 92 in Youngsville on October 1

Country great Mark Chesnutt was scheduled to play Route 92 in Youngsville on a couple of different dates in 2020. Of course, like almost every major event since the coronavirus pandemic, it kept getting postponed.

But there is good news as the show has been rescheduled for Friday, October 1, 2021.

Acadiana favorite Rory Suire will be opening the show at 8:30 pm followed by the pride of Beaumont, Mark Chesnutt.

Tickets are on sale now for $39 and you can purchase yours through Route 92's website here.

Mark Chesnutt has always been a big draw here in south Louisiana, so we highly suggest not waiting to buy your tickets.

Chesnutt has taken eight songs to #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts: "Brother Jukebox", "I'll Think of Something", "It Sure Is Monday", "Almost Goodbye", "I Just Wanted You to Know", "Gonna Get a Life", "It's a Little Too Late" and a cover of Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing".