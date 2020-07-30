Maria Winn Steps Down as Softball Coach at La. Tech

A state university is looking for a new head softball coach, including their third in three seasons.

Maria Winn, who was head coach at Louisiana Tech for one season, stepped down on Wednesday, citing personal reasons.

Winn took over at Louisiana Tech last season, replacing Mike Montgomery, who was the head coach for seven seasons (2013-2019), before leaving for Maryland.

In her one season as the Lady Techsters’ head coach, Winn guided them to an 8-16 record in the abbreviated season.

Prior to her lone season, Winn spent three years leading Tyler Junior College; after a 12-year stint at Western Nebraska Community College.