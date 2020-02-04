Mardi Gras Terms to Know If You’re Not from Here

The important thing to remember about Mardi Gras is that not everyone who is here during carnival season is actually from here. We have millions of visitors who come to Louisiana during this festive time of year, and if we're being honest, they are pretty easy to spot. So if you have out of state company coming in for the fun, then be sure to pass along this handy list so that they can pretend they are bona fide Louisianians, even if it is just for Mardi Gras, sha!

Courir de Mardi Gras - rural Mardi Gras run, usually involves going from house to house on horseback to get ingredients ready for a community gumbo. Also known as a 'Chicken Run'. This is mainly in south Louisiana and Cajun country, and the costumes are more traditional that the glitz and glitter of city celebrations.

Laissez les bons temps rouler! - Let the good times roll!



Let the good times roll! Throw Me Something, Mister! This is probably the most important phrase to remember, you want beads, don't you?

Throws - inexpensive trinkets thrown from the floats by Krewe members in masks. These could be everything from plastic cups and beads to light sabers and light up footballs.

Fat Tuesday - also known as Shrove Tuesday. The day before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday. Mardi Gras Day

Bouef Gras - the large bull or ox, which symbolizes the last meat eaten before Lent begins. A very recognizable sign of Mardi Gras usually found in New Orleans

Bal - also known as bal masque or tableau ball - the annual masked ball for the Krewe

Krewe - term used for all the Carnival organizations. Kind of like a social organization, or club. They are the ones on the floats throwing beads

Lundi Gras - festivities celebrated on the Monday night before Fat Tuesday. Usually parades or balls are held.