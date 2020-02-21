Mardi Gras Survival Guide

Mardi Gras is not for the faint at heart. First of all, it's really, really fun, but be prepared for a marathon, not a sprint, for the festivities. Most Mardi Gras parade watching takes some planning, like where to park, what to bring, what is the weather going to be like. So you need the basics, plus some fun essentials, especially if you are viewing more than one parade in a day.

The following list contains my own personal favorites, plus some new items thrown in just because I like mixing it up a bit. Use your own judgement on the alcohol, as always. And remember, don't drink and drive! Especially during Mardi Gras.