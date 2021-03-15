Marching Band Practices While in Pop-Up Musical Pods [VIDEO]

How do you feel about this?

The Wenatchee School District posted a video of a marching band practicing, but they were not in formation.

Instead, the members of the band were in what they are calling pop-up musical pods. This was initiated in an attempt to prevent the band members from potentially spreading COVID.

Yes, as a precautionary measure, one school put its band members in what looks like a small tent and allowed them to play their respective instrument during pratice.

Good idea or is this over the top? Feel free to let us know what you think in the comment section on the social media platform you may be on.