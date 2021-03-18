Bond Set at $225,000 for Man Who Shot Ex-Saints Star Will Smith

NEW ORLEANS (AP) (March 18, 2021) — Bail for the man who fatally shot ex-NFL star Will Smith in New Orleans in 2016 has been set at $225,000.

A state judge set the bond Thursday for Cardell Hayes. It wasn't immediately clear when he would be able to leave jail once the bail is obtained. Hayes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction. But the jury's verdict wasn't unanimous and has since been ruled unconstitutional. Hayes insisted he shot Smith in self-defense during a confrontation over a traffic crash.

Thursday's bail was much lower than the $1.7 million bail he faced on his original 2016 charge of second-degree murder.

______________________________________________________________

mugshot

(March 5, 2021) - A Louisiana judge says she'll decide later this month what the bond amount will be for the man who fatally shot former NFL star Will Smith after a 2016 traffic collision.

Cardell Hayes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction in Smith’s shooting and attempted manslaughter for wounding Smith’s wife. But the verdict from the jury was not unanimous and has since been ruled unconstitutional.

Hayes could get a much lower bond ruling than he did in 2016 because prosecutors are asking for the bond to be based on manslaughter charges — not the original charge of second-degree murder.

(Story written By KEVIN McGILL/AP)