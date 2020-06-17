Manny Michel Joins LSU Football Staff

The LSU Tigers will apparently be adding a coach with a lot of experience, as well as a lot of ties to Louisiana, to their 2020 coaching staff.

Shea Dixon of 247Sports reported on Tuesday evening that Manny Michel, who has coached in Louisiana, at both the high school and collegiate levels, for 32 years, will serve as an analyst at LSU.

A graduate of John Curtis High School in River Ridge, Louisiana, Michel began his coaching career in the mid-80s as an assistant at Cumberland High, located in Nashville, Tennessee, before returning to Louisiana, and back to John Curtis, where he served as an assistant coach 1986-1994.

In 1995, Michel jumped to the collegiate level, serving defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Nicholls St. for four years (1995-1998), before becoming the defensive line coach and later the co-defensive coordinator at ULM in 1999-2008.

Michel moved to McNeese St. in 2009, where he served as defensive line coach through the 2015 season, prior to returning to ULM, where he served as defensive line coach from 2015-2017.