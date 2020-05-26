Manning Passing Academy Passing Camp Canceled For 2020

Manning Passing Academy was scheduled for its 25th edition this summer in Thibodeaux, Louisiana, but has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

E-mails were sent out to the campers by Archie Manning to inform them of the cancellation.

The passing camp, which began in 1996 on the campus of Nicholls State (which still plays host), is hosted by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning, and his sons Cooper, Peyton and Eli.

1,000+ football players from around the U.S., ranging from grades 8-12, attend the camp each summer, while college football quarterbacks work as counselors.

Last year, LSU's Joe Burrow, the Heisman winner and the NFL's #1 overall draft pick, served as a camp counselor.

Archie spoke with Rod Walker of The-Times Picayune, claiming they had big plans for the 25 year anniversary of the camp this summer, making it more accessible to big sports media.

Next year, Manning told Walker they'll "have a grand camp", and commemorate the 25th year of the Academy.