Man Scares Kids and Then Chases Them While Wearing Halloween Mask [VIDEO]

Are we wrong for laughing at this one?

Watch as an adult, who is wearing a Halloween mask, answers his door and scares kids who are knocking.

Not only does he frighten them upon opening the door, then he gives chase. Yes, he follows them through neighbors yards and this is something that they will probably never forget.

I don't know how I should feel about this prank, but I have watched the video below several times.

These poor kids.