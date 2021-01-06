Man in New Orleans Licks Up Spilt Drink on Bourbon St [VIDEO]

Someone, please check on this guy.

A guy in New Orleans was spotted licking up a spilt drink on Bourbon Street and now we are asking, why do this?

I will bet that this guy, and his friends, were in full party mode when this happened, but how disgusting is this?

We have all seen and we have all smelt what sits on the surface of the popular party street in NOLA and I would NOT suggest doing this.

If there is another "outbreak" in this country we may have to link it back to this disturbing incident from Bourbon St.

I sure hope he brushed his teeth well after this visit down Bourbon.