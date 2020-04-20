Man Hilariously Lists the 5 Reasons He Wishes He Could Say He’s From Louisiana [Video]

Josh Pray might be from Florida, but he has such a great understanding of what it means to be from Louisiana, you'd think he was born and raised here.

Josh is from Florida but he has an incredible understanding of Louisiana pride. In fact, he has such a deep understanding about us, he says he wishes he could tell people that he's from Louisiana.

In the video below titled "Louisiana is the Most Resilient State Ever Created", watch as he hilariously explains the five things he's learned about Louisiana.

You can see more funny videos from Josh on his Facebook page.