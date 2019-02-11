Man Falls Down Manhole While On Phone [VIDEO]

Put the phone away.

Watch as a guy in Peru falls down a manhole, which was taped off, while walking down the road.

The man who is walking can be seen looking at his phone, but he DOES NOT see the tape as he approaches the hole.

He reportedly sustained serious injuries, but they were not life-threatening. Let this be a reminder to always look ahead and to stay off your phone while walking down the street or while on a sidewalk.

We're just glad that this fall was fatal.