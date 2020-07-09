Man Faints While Talking to Prince Charles [VIDEO]

Was this guy overcome with emotion?

Watch as a supermarket employee faints while talking to Prince Charles. You can see the man begin to wobble and then he falls straight back.

Several people rushed the man's aid and he appeared to recover from the embarrassing fall. I don't know the man's medical condition so I won't speculate as to why he fainted, but he may have just been in shock standing before the Prince of Wales.

Members of the Royal Family were visiting the supermarket as they monitor the food supply during this coronavirus pandemic.