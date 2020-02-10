Man Eats 40 Bowls of Red Beans and Rice in 8 Minutes [Video]

This past weekend in New Orleans, competitive eater Joey Chestnut scarfed down 40 bowls of red beans and rice in 8 minutes to win the Blue Runner World's Red Beans and Rice eating championship. 40 bowls y'all.

Joey Chesnut currently holds the competitive eating world records for hot dogs, twinkies, grilled cheese, hard-boiled eggs, chicken wings, asparagus and now red beans and rice.

40 bowls in 8 minutes averages out to eating one bowl of red beans and rice every 12 seconds.

Chestnut told WWLTV.com that he had actually never eaten red beans and rice before the competition.

For winning the contest, Chestnut got a $1,500 check.

Sure hope he had a hotel room all by himself.