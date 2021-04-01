How long did it take this guy to pull this off?

Watch as a man who is bowling spins a bowling ball while tossing another over it to nail a strike.

However, it doesn't end there because, by the time the pins are set again, the first bowling ball reaches them and knocks all of them over. Yes, he scores another strike!

I can't honestly say this is the most impressive bowling trick ever because I have not seen all, but this is by far the best one I have seen.

Give it up for this guy, who probably practiced this many times until he was able to get the timing down perfect.

Nice work!