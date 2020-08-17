Man Arrested on Kidnapping Charge at WWE Stars Home

Deputies in Hillsborough County have arrested a man on kidnapping charges at the home of WWE star Sonya Deville. The man, Phillip Thomas was reportedly arrested and charged with three felonies in the incident. He is charged with attempted armed kidnapping, armed burglary, and aggravated stalking. He is also being charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief.

In the ESPN report, it was noted that law enforcement officials did not release the homeowner's name in connection with this arrest. However, a check of real estate records found that home to be owned by Daria Berenato, which is the legal moniker of WWE star Sonya Deville.

In the report published by ESPN, law enforcement officials believe that Thomas had been plotting the crime for the better part of eight months. A spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department said that Thomas may have stalked Deville on social media for several years.

Police believe that Thomas entered the home shortly before 3 am. Deville and a companion were alerted by a security alarm. They then fled the scene in a car and called 911 while Thomas was still allegedly inside the home.

Deville addressed the incident on Twitter.

Law enforcement officials believe that Thomas, who according to his jail records, worked as a crew member for an Applebee's restaurant, left his home in South Carolina to travel to Florida to take "the homeowner" hostage. Thomas was arrested within minutes of the alarm and 911 emergency calls. When he was taken into custody he was reportedly carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace, and other personal items.

Thomas is being held without bond in Hillsborough County.