Mamou Mardi Gras Run Rolls Despite Below Freezing Temperatures [VIDEO]

Below freezing temperatures did not stop some from taking part in the annual Mamou Mardi Gras run.

While there may have been much fewer participants this year due to the weather and the pandemic, some still found the energy to saddle up their horse and hit the countryside surrounding Mamou.

You can see in the video below that those who elected to take part in the tradition did so without any reservations and even a few brave folks packed in on private trailers.

Unlike previous years, there are no street dances or any other festivities scheduled in Mamou for Mardi Gras 2021. The city has elected to not allow any such public gatherings.