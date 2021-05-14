Major Select Softball Tournament at Lamson Park This Weekend

If you're looking for some top-flight softball action this weekend, you can find it at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

No, you won't find the 14th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, who are taking part in the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Postseason Tournament in Troy, Alabama.

What you will find is some of the top select fastpitch softball teams in the country taking part in the Spring Showdown World Series, Friday-Sunday.

The event is being hosted by the Hotshots, a select fastpitch softball organization founded in 2015 by former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball standout Nathan Nelson.

Pitcher Samantha Landry, outfielder Kayla Falterman, infielder Alexa Langeliers, utility person Samantha Graeter, infielder Elia Hebel, and outfielder Kramer Eschete, part of UL's top-rated 2021 signing class, were all a part of the Hotshots organization during their respective time playing select ball.

In other words, you'll be seeing some outstanding players, on every team this weekend, with many future college softball players taking part.

Two different age groups, including 14 and under and 12 and under, featuring eight teams in each group, will be battling it out.

The 14U bracket will feature some of the top teams in the entire country, including Hotshots Premier-Tyson, Hotshots Premier-Esparza, Hotshots Premier-Dawkins (coached by former Louisiana baseball player Will Hawkins), Dirt Divas, Texas Riptide, Impact Gold National-Hayes, Impact Gold National-Smith, and Blaze National.

Eight more teams will compete against each other in the 12U bracket.

Bracket play for 12U begins on Friday, with games going on throughout the day, while the 14U bracket starts play on Saturday.

The 12U championship game is scheduled for Saturday evening at 6 p.m., while the 14U title game is slated for Sunday at 6 p.m.