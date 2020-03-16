Following the Federal Government's recommendation restricting gatherings to no more than 50 people, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has announced opening day will be no earlier than May 15 in a story published on ESPN.com.

MLB had not had a mass postponement of openers since 1995, when the season was shortened from 162 games to 144 following a 7½-month players strike that also wiped out the 1994 World Series. Opening Day was pushed back from April 2 to April 26 and player salaries were reduced by 11.1% because the games were lost due to the strike.

MLB called off the rest of the spring training schedule on Thursday and said Opening Day, which had been scheduled for March 26, was postponed for at least two weeks. Teams and players agree that two to four weeks of additional spring training will be needed before the regular season begins.