Maddox McDonald Commits to UL Baseball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a prep standout from The Lonestar State to one of their future college baseball rosters.

Last week, Maddox McDonald, who currently attends Antonian College Preparatory High School, located in San Antonio, Texas, verbally committed to Louisiana last week.

A 6-foot, 180-pound outfielder, McDonald is a right-handed hitter who is viewed to have better than average power with a strong throwing arm.

McDonald, who played his travel ball for Lonestar National-Moench, out of San Antonio, just recently graduated high school.