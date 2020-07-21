Madden Rating For Every Player On Saints 2020 Roster

Collectively, the New Orleans Saints are the highest-rated overall team in the latest edition of the popular "Madden" video game franchise with an 85 grade overall.

New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas is one of 5 players on the game to earn the prestigious 99 rating, something he was surprised with last week. (see video here)

Each player's overall ratings is a result of the cumulative ratings across various player attributes such as speed, awareness, etc.

While Thomas is the third highest-ranked player on the game, and highest-rated player on the Saints, how does each individual player on the team rank per the EA Madden website?

Let's take a look.

Michael Thomas, WR, 99

Cameron Jordan, DE, 96

Terron Armstead, LT, 95

Drew Brees, QB, 93

Ryan Ramczyk, RT, 91

Demario Davis, LB, 89

Alvin Kamara, RB, 88

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, 87

Jared Cook, TE, 87

Marshon Lattimore, CB, 86

Malcolm Jenkins, SS, 85

Marcus Williams, FS, 85

Thomas Morstead, P, 83

Sheldon Rankins, DT, 82

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DB, 80

Latavius Murray, RB, 80

Andrus Peat, LG, 78

David Onyemata, DT, 78

Eric McCoy, C, 78

Janoris Jenkins, CB, 78

Wil Lutz, K, 78

Marcus Davenport, DE, 77

Jameis Winston, QB, 76

Josh Hill, TE, 76

Margus Hunt, DT, 74

P.J. Williams, CB, 74

Patrick Robinson, CB, 74

Tre’Quan Smith, WR, 74

Trey Hendrickson, DE, 74

Ty Montgomery, WR/RB, 74

Alex Anzalone, LB, 73

D.J. Swearinger Sr., SS, 73

Noah Spence, DE, 73

Kiko Alonso, LB, 72

Malcom Brown, DT, 72

Cesar Ruiz, RG/C, 71

Deonte Harris, WR/KR/PR, 70

Mario Edwards Jr., DT, 70

Maurice Harris, WR, 69

Zack Baun, LB, 69

Adam Trautman, TE, 68

Anthony Chickillo, DE, 68

Austin Carr, WR, 68

Dwayne Washington, RB, 68

Johnson Bademosi, CB, 68

Michael Burton, FB, 67

Shy Tuttle, DT, 67

Craig Robertson, LB, 66

James Hurst, RT, 66

Justin Hardee Sr., CB, 65

Nick Easton, LG, 65

Taylor Stallworth, DT, 65

Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR, 64

Ricky Ortiz, FB, 64

Taquan Mizzell Sr., RB, 64

Taysom Hill, QB/Utility, 64

Tommylee Lewis, WR, 64

Carl Granderson, DE, 63

Deatrick Nichols, CB, 62

Garrett Griffin, TE, 62

J.T. Gray, SS, 62

Saquan Hampton, FS, 62

Cole Wick, TE, 61

Calvin Throckmorton, RG, 60

Patrick Omameh, RG, 60

Kaden Elliss, LB, 59

Will Clapp, C/G, 59

Jason Vander Laan, TE, 58

Krishawn Hogan, WR, 58

Cameron Tom, C, 57

Ethan Greenidge, RT, 55

Tommy Stevens, QB, 54

Zach Wood, LS, 26