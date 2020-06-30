Mackey Maillho Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a prep standout from the southeastern part of Louisiana to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Mackey Maillho, who currently attends Mandeville High School, located in Mandeville, Louisiana, shared of social media on Thursday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A 6 foot-8, 350-pound offensive lineman, Maillho is rated as a 2-star recruit by 247Sports.

Maillho is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Other schools that reportedly offered Maillho include South Alabama, New Mexico St. Northwestern St., and Southeastern Louisiana.