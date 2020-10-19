Luke Jackson Commits to UL Baseball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently going to be adding a talented prep standout from The Lonestar State to one of their future college baseball recruiting classes.

Luke Jackson, who currently attends Lake Travis High School, located in Austin, Texas, shared on social media over the weekend that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A right-handed pitcher, Jackson reportedly has a fastball that tops out near 90 mph, to go along with a good breaking pitch.

A member of the Lonestar Baseball Club, Jackson compiled an impressive overall 0.85 over the summer, tossing 24.2 innings, while striking out 31 batters.

A tall, slender young man with a 6-foot, 165-pound frame, who is expected to grow, Jackson is considered to have good upside with a bright future.

When he doesn't pitch, Jackson plays third base in both high school and summer league.

While Jackson looks like a good get for UL, keep in mind that verbal commitments are non-binding, so nothing is official until he officially signs.

Currently a junior, Jackson is scheduled yo graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Jackson looks like the type of prospect who fits what Louisiana is looking for. He's a talented young man, who projects well at the college level, and he reportedly also does well in the classroom.