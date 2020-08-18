Lucas Taylor Commits to LSU Football

The LSU Tigers are apparently going to be adding a talented prep standout from the state of Alabama to one of their future recruiting classes.

Lucas Taylor, who currently attends St. Paul's Episcopal, located in Mobile, Alabama, shared on social media on Monday that he has verbally committed to LSU.

A 6-foot-3, 314-pound offensive lineman, Taylor is rated as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports.

Taylor is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Other schools that have also reportedly offered Taylor include Arkansas, Florida, Florida St., Kansas, Mississippi St., Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M, Penn St., Southern Miss, and Vanderbilt.