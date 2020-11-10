LSWA High School Football Polls – Following Week 6

The sixth LSWA high school football rankings for the 2020 season were released on Tuesday, with seven teams representing the Acadiana area ranked in the respective polls, including three at the very top.

In Class 5A, Acadiana enters Week 7 of the season ranked as the top team in the state.

In Class 4A, St. Thomas More is ranked number one, while Carencro is right behind at number two.

In Class 3A, no local schools are ranked. Jennings is the closest school to the Acadiana area ranked this week, and they come in at number seven.

In the Class 2A poll, Lafayette Christian Academy is number one in the state this week, while Notre Dame is at number seven.

Finally, in Class 1A, Vermilion Catholic is ranked sixth, with Opelousas Catholic coming in at number nine..

Below are the complete polls, including records, number of first-place votes received, and total points:

Class 5A

School 1st rec pts prev

1)--Acadiana (9) 5-0 108 1

2)--Brother Martin 5-0 99 2

3)--Archbishop Rummel 4-1 83 4

4)--John Curtis 4-2 70 5

5)--Scotlandville 5-0 62 9

6)--West Monroe 4-1 60 6

7)--Zachary 4-1 58 3

8)--Catholic-BR 4-2 52 7

9)--Byrd 5-0 34 10

10)--Ruston 4-2 30 8

Others receiving votes: Haughton 19, Destrehan 19, Alexandria 5, Lafayette 2, Ponchatoula 2.

Class 4A

School 1st rec pts prev

1)--St. Thomas More (9) 6-0 108 1

2)--Carencro 6-0 97 2

3)--Karr 4-1 86 3

4)--Northwood-Shreve 4-2 76 4

5)--Warren Easton 5-1 70 5

6)--Neville 3-2 68 6

7)--Tioga 4-1 49 7

8)--Minden 5-1 42 9

9)--Assumption 4-2 31 10

10)--Bastrop 4-2 24 8

Others receiving votes: Eunice 20, Westgate 15, Huntington 9, Leesville 5, DeRidder 2.

Class 3A

School 1st rec pts prev

1)--De La Salle (8) 5-0 107 1

2)--University High 5-1 92 3

3)--Union Parish (1) 6-0 84 4

4)--Lake Charles Prep 4-0 79 5

5)--Madison Prep 4-1 75 2

6)--St. James 4-1 62 6

7)--Jennings 5-0 57 7

8)--Sterlington 3-2 47 8

9)--Green Oaks 4-2 35 9

10)--E.D. White 5-1 29 10

Others receiving votes: Donaldsonville 12, Marksville 9, Church Point 6, McDonogh 35 4, Kaplan 3, Parkview Baptist 1.

Class 2A

School 1st rec pts prev

1)--Lafayette Christian (5) 4-1 104 2

2)--Many (1) 5-0 91 3

3)--Newman (1) 6-0 87 4

4)--Ferriday (2) 5-1 81 1

5)--Episcopal-BR 6-0 72 5

6)--Mangham 6-0 68 9

7)--Notre Dame 5-1 54 7

8)--Amite 3-1 42 8

9)--St. Charles 4-2 41 6

10)--Red River 5-1 33 10

Others receiving votes: Kinder 12, Kentwood 9, Dunham 6, Port Allen 2.

Class 1A

School 1st rec pts prev

1)--Oak Grove (9) 5-0 96 1

2)--Haynesville 6-0 87 2

3)--Ouachita Christian 4-1 81 3

4)--Calvary Baptist 3-2 71 4

5)--Ascension Catholic 5-0 62 5

6)--Vermilion Catholic 5-0 57 6

7)--Riverside Academy 5-1 50 7

8)--Catholic-PC 4-2 36 10

9)--Opelousas Catholic 2-2 25 NR

10)--Oberlin 4-1 22 NR

Others receiving votes: East Iberville 16, Logansport 7, St. Frederick 5, Country Day 4, Cedar Creek 4, Grand Lake 1.