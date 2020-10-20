LSWA High School Football Polls – Following Week 3

The second LSWA high school football rankings for the 2020 season were released on Tuesday, with seven teams representing the Acadiana area ranked in the respective polls.

In Class 5A, Acadiana enters Week 4 of the season ranked as the top team in the state.

In Class 4A, St. Thomas More is ranked second, while Carencro is right behind at number three, and Westgate checks in at number nine.

In Class 3A, no local schools are ranked. Jennings is the closest school to the Acadiana area ranked this week, and they come in at number eight.

In the Class 2A poll, Lafayette Christian Academy is number two this week, while Notre Dame is at number six.

Finally, in Class 1A, Vermilion Catholic is ranked seventh.

Below are the complete polls, including records, number of first-place votes received, and total points:

Class 5A

School 1st rec pts prev

1)---Acadiana (7) 3-0 106 1

2)---Archbishop Rummel (1) 2-0 98 2

3)---Zachary 2-0 81 4

4)---Brother Martin 3-0 (1) 69 6

5)---Ruston 3-0 65 7

6)---Catholic-BR 1-2 63 3

7)---John Curtis 1-2 59 5

8)---West Monroe 2-1 48 8

9)---Scotlandville 3-0 38 9

10)---Byrd 3-0 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Haughton 16, Destrehan 10, Alexandria 8, Mandeville 7, East St. John 6, East Ascension 2, Jesuit 2, Dutchtown 1, St. Paul’s 1.

Class 4A

School 1st rec pts prev

1)---Karr (5) 3-0 104 1

2)---St. Thomas More (4) 3-0 103 2

3)---Carencro 3-0 89 3

4)---Northwood-Shreve 3-0 79 5

5)---Warren Easton 2-1 68 6

6)---Minden 3-0 56 10

7)---Neville 1-2 53 4

8)---Huntington 3-0 35 NR

9)---Westgate 2-1 33 NR

10)---Tioga 2-1 22 8

Others receiving votes: Leesville 20, Eunice 18, Assumption 15, DeRidder 4, North DeSoto 2.

Class 3A

School 1st rec pts prev

1)---De La Salle (5) 3-0 100 1

2)---St. James (2) 2-1 97 2

3)---Madison Prep (2) 3-0 93 3

4)---University High 2-1 79 4

5)---Sterlington 2-1 73 5

6)---Lake Charles Prep 2-0 62 6

7)---Union Parish 3-0 60 7

8)---Jennings 3-0 45 8

9)---McDonogh 35 2-1 28 NR

10)---Green Oaks 2-1 26 9

Others receiving votes: St. Louis 18, Marksville 7, E.D. White 7, Kaplan 5, Loyola 2.

Class 2A

School 1st rec pts prev

1)---Ferriday (5) 3-0 104 1

2)---Lafayette Christian (2) 1-1 95 2

3)---Many (1) 3-0 86 3

4)---Newman (1) 3-0 79 4

5)---St. Charles 3-0 71 5

6)---Notre Dame 3-0 66 6

7)---Episcopal-BR 3-0 51 8

8)---Amite 1-1 47 7

9)---Mangham 3-0 42 9

10)---Red River 2-1 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Dunham 18, Kentwood 10, Ascension Episcopal 2, Kinder 2, Catholic-New Iberia 1, General Trass 1.

Class 1A

School 1st rec pts prev

1)---Ouachita Christian 2-0 (9) 108 1

2)---Oak Grove 3-0 93 3

3)---Haynesville 3-0 88 4

4)---Calvary Baptist 1-2 83 2

5)---Riverside Academy 3-0 67 5

6)---Ascension Catholic 2-0 56 8

7)---Vermilion Catholic 2-0 51 9

8)---East Iberville 3-0 36 10

9)---Cedar Creek 3-0 33 NR

10)---Catholic-PC 1-2 30 6

Others receiving votes: Logansport 25, Opelousas Catholic 21, Oberlin 4, Country Day 4, Southern Lab 3.