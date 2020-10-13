LSWA High School Football Polls – Following Week 2

The second LSWA high school football rankings for the 2020 season were released on Tuesday, with eight teams representing the Acadiana area ranked in the respective polls.

In Class 5A, Acadiana enters Week 3 of the season ranked as the top team in the state.

In Class 4A, St. Thomas More is ranked second, while Carencro is right behind at number three, and Eunice checks in at number nine.

In Class 3A, no local schools are ranked. Jennings is the closest school to the Acadiana area ranked this week, and they come in at number eight.

In the Class 2A poll, Lafayette Christian Academy is number two this week, while Notre Dame is at number six.

Finally, in Class 1A, Opelousas Catholic is number seven this week, while Vermilion Catholic is ranked ninth.

Below are the complete polls, including records, number of first-place votes received, and total points:

Class 5A

School 1st pts prev

Acadiana (7) 2-0 107 1 Archbishop Rummel (1) 1-0 89 3 Catholic-BR 1-1 85 2 Zachary 1-0 76 5 John Curtis 1-1 68 4 Brother Martin 2-0 65 6 Ruston 2-0 56 8 West Monroe 1-1 47 9 Scotlandville 2-0 29 10 East Ascension 2-0 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Haughton 14, Hahnville 11, Byrd 11, Destrehan 9, Holy Cross 4, Alexandria 2, Mandeville 2, Airline 2, St. Paul’s 1.

Class 4A

School 1st pts prev

Karr (6) 2-0 104 T1 St. Thomas More (2) 2-0 101 T1 Carencro 3-0 83 4 Neville 1-1 80 3 Northwood-Shreve 2-0 59 7 Warren Easton 1-1 57 5 Assumption 1-1 53 6 Tioga 2-0 46 8 Eunice 2-0 39 9 Minden 2-0 26 10

Others receiving votes: Bastrop 17, Westgate 14, Leesville 11, Huntington 5, North DeSoto 3, DeRidder 2.

Class 3A

School 1st pts prev

De La Salle (5) 2-0 101 2 St. James (3) 1-1 95 1 Madison Prep 2-0 87 3 University High 1-1 77 4 Sterlington 1-1 73 5 Lake Charles Prep 1-0 64 6 Union Parish 2-0 54 T7 Jennings 2-0 40 9 Green Oaks 2-0 38 10 St. Louis 2-0 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Kaplan 18, McDonogh 35 12, Loyola 12, Marksville 2, E.D. White 2.

Class 2A

School 1st pts prev

Ferriday (4) 2-0 102 1 Lafayette Christian (2) 0-1 90 2 Many (2) 2-0 85 3 Newman 2-0 83 4 St. Charles 2-0 74 5 Notre Dame 2-0 62 7 Amite 1-1 46 6 Episcopal-BR 2-0 43 8 Mangham 2-0 36 10 Kentwood 1-1 22 9

Others receiving votes: Catholic-New Iberia 18, Red River 12, Kinder 12, North Caddo 7, Dunham 5, General Trass 4, Menard 1.

Class 1A

School 1st pts prev

Ouachita Christian 2-0 (7) 107 1 Calvary Baptist (1) 1-1 95 2 Oak Grove 2-0 92 3 Haynesville 2-0 76 6 Riverside Academy 2-0 55 NR Catholic-PC 1-1 46 4 Opelousas Catholic 1-1 42 5 Ascension Catholic 1-0 39 9 Vermilion Catholic 1-0 36 8 East Iberville 2-0 34 T10

Others receiving votes: Southern Lab 31, Logansport 30, Cedar Creek 10, West St. John 4, Country Day 2, Oberlin 2, Montgomery 1.