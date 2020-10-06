LSWA High School Football Polls – Following Week 1

The first LSWA high school football rankings for the 2020 season were released on Tuesday, with eight teams representing the Acadiana area ranked in the respective polls.

In Class 5A, Acadiana enters Week 2 of the season ranked as the top team in the state.

In Class 4A, St. Thomas More is ranked in a tie for the top spot with Karr, while Carencro in number four, and Eunice checks in at number nine.

In Class 3A, no local schools are ranked. Jennings is the closest school to the Acadiana area ranked this week, and they come in at number nine.

In the Class 2A poll, Lafayette Christian Academy is number two this week, while Notre Dame is at number seven.

Finally, in Class 1A, Opelousas Catholic is number five this week, while Vermilion Catholic is ranked eighth.

Below are the complete polls, including records, number of first-place votes received, and total points:

CLASS 5A

School 1st rec pts

1, Acadiana (4) 1-0 84

2, Catholic-BR (1) 1-0 82

3, Archbishop Rummel (1) 1-0 73

4, John Curtis (1) 1-0 69

5, Zachary 1-0 60

6, Brother Martin 1-0 56

7, Haughton 1-0 38

8, Ruston (1) 1-0 29

9, West Monroe 0-1 27

10, Scotlandville 1-0 25

Others receiving votes: East Ascension 12, Hahnville 12, Destrehan 11, Alexandria 11, Mandeville 7, Slidell 7, St. Aug. 5, Airline 4, East St. John 2, St. Paul’s 1.

Class 4A

School 1st rec pts

T1, Edna Karr (6) 1-0 87

T1, St. Thomas More (2) 1-0 87

3, Neville 1-0 79

4, Carencro 1-0 69

5, Warren Easton 0-1 63

6, Assumption 0-1 46

7, Northwood-Shreve 1-0 41

8, Tioga 1-0 33

9, Eunice 1-0 31

10, Minden 1-0 24

Others receiving votes: Westgate 18, Leesville 13, North DeSoto 13, Evangel 12, Bastrop 9, DeRidder 2.

Class 3A

School 1st rec pts

1, St. James (8) 1-0 96

2, De La Salle 1-0 75

3, Madison Prep 1-0 73

4, University 0-1 68

5, Sterlington 0-1 58

6, Lake Charles Prep 1-0 48

T7, McDonogh-35 1-0 35

T7, Union Parish 1-0 35

9, Jennings 1-0 34

10, Green Oaks 1-0 30

Others receiving votes: St. Louis 25, Kaplan 21, Loyola 15, Marksville 9, E.D. White 2.

Class 2A

School 1st rec pts

1, Ferriday (1) 0-0 76

2, Lafayette Christian (2) 0-1 75

3, Many (3) 1-0 72

4, Newman (2) 1-0 68

5, St. Charles 1-0 62

6, Amite 1-0 56

7, Notre Dame 1-0 54

8, Episcopal 1-0 41

9, Kentwood 1-0 38

10, Mangham 1-0 25

Others receiving votes: The Dunham School 19, Red River 14, Catholic-New Iberia 13, North Caddo 8, Kinder 7.

Class 1A

School 1st rec pts

1, Ouachita Christian (7) 1-0 95

2, Calvary Baptist (1) 0-1 79

3, Oak Grove 1-0 76

4, Catholic-PC 1-0 67

5, Opelousas Catholic 1-0 55

6, Haynesville 1-0 51

7, Southern Lab 1-0 50

8, Vermilion Catholic 1-0 31

9, Ascension Catholic 1-0 30

T10, Logansport 1-0 24

T10, East Iberville 1-0 24

Others receiving votes: Metairie Park Country Day 11, Montgomery 8, Oberlin 8, Cedar Creek 6.