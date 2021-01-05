LSU’s Vic Viloria Heading to Baylor

An LSU football staff member will soon be joining a former Tigers assistant at another Power Five football school.

Sicem365 reported on Monday that LSU senior associate strength coach Vic Viloria is headed to Baylor to become the head strength coach.

Baylor's head coach is Dave Aranda, who was the defensive coordinator at LSU from 2016-2019.

A native of Chalmette, Louisiana, Viloria has been at LSU since 2018, after serving as the head strength and conditioning coach at Florida St. for eight years, 2010-2017.

Prior to that, Viloria was at his alma mater, SMU, for three years, 2007-2009..

Vicloria arrived at SMU after serving as an assistant strength & conditioning coach at LSU for two years where he worked with the Tiger football, baseball, swimming and golf teams.

A former SMU football player, Vicloria led the Mustand in tackles for three straight seasons, recording at least 10 tackles in 21 games over his career before being drafted by the Scottish Claymores of NFL Europe.

Baylor compiled an overall record of 2-7 in 2020, in Aranda's first season as head coach at the school.