LSU’s Upset Bid Comes Up Just Short in 20-14 Loss at Alabama

LSU entered Saturday night's game at Alabama as a 4 touchdown underdog, a head coach who will be relieved of his duties in three weeks, and nothing to lose except the game.

The Tide entered the matchup #2 in the College Football Rankings, a heavy favorite, and a team with plenty to lose in their hunt for a national championship.

While LSU versus Alabama is typically one of the biggest matchups in the sports universe, but this year, the matchup lacked the usual buzz going into it.

No buzz going in, but plenty of bite for three and a half hours in Tuscaloosa.

In the end, the Tigers fell to the Tide 20-14, but the game was hard fought, competitive, and more entertaining than any college football pundit expected going into it.

LSU struck first, scoring on their opening possession thanks in part to a fake punt.

A few plays later, Max Johnson connected with freshman wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

LSU's defense put up a valiant effort, shutting down the Tide's rushing offense, holding Alabama to 6 total rushing yards.

Bama's first touchdown didn't come until late in the first half, tying the game at 7.

A few plays later, Johnson threw an interception, giving the Tide a short field. They took advantage, scoring just before halftime to go up 14-7.

In their first offensive possession of the second half, the Tide extended their lead to 20-7 with the deep ball.

Despite the 20 unanswered points from the Tide, the Tigers didn't blink, grinding away with their defense and balance offensive attack.

LSU's best possession of the night came in the third quarter, a 14 play, 89 yard drive, capped off when Johnson found freshmen Jack Bech for the score.

LSU had opportunities to take the lead, including a 14 play, 74 yard drive inside the Tide's 10-yard line after a huge 4th down run by Tyrion-Davis Price.

But they couldn't capitalize, turning it over on downs after a 4th and goal ended with an incomplete pass.

A few plays later, LSU's defense made yet another huge play, forcing the Tide into a turnover.

Bama's defense answered, turning the Tigers over on downs 4 plays later.

As they did all night, LSU's defense stepped up, forcing Alabama to punt.

With no timeouts and 50 seconds left, LSU drove down to the Alabama 30-yard line, setting up a jump ball to the end zone, but it was knocked away by the Tide. (A face mask call against the Tigers was declined on the play).

LSU had ample opportunities to steal the victory, but couldn't seal the deal.

With the loss, LSU falls to 4-5 on the season, 2-4 in SEC play. Alabama improves to 8-1 with the victory, 5-1 in conference.

LSU's Top QBs Not Named Joe Burrow

LSU Football Career Receiving Yards Leaders

American Presidents Who Played College Football

Get our free mobile app

