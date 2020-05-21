LSU’s Tiger Stadium Gets New Turf on Field and Sidelines [VIDEO]

LSU will have a new field to play on this year.

New sod and even artificial turf are being added to the playing surface inside LSU's Tiger Stadium!

In addition to a new playing surface, the university has improved the drainage under the grass on the field. This will make for better playing conditions when it rains in Tiger Stadium---Oh wait, the chance of rain there is NEVER!

Surrounding the field you will also notice artificial turf has been put down. The reason for adding this "fake grass" to Tiger Stadium is because of the amount of foot traffic in that area of the field. This will allow the grounds crew to focus all attention on the playing surface.

So, while the changes may not be drastic to the naked eye, many improvements have been to the field where the defending National Champs will play in 2020.

These improvements to Tiger Stadium started the same night LSU defeated Texas A&M last year in the final home game at LSU.

I want to note here that the new surface will be ready for the team to play on when the Tigers start their regular season games in Baton Rouge, but it will not be ready for their Spring game, which is why LSU will play the game at Southern University.