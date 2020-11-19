LSU’s Skylar Mays Selected in Second Round by Hawks

Former LSU basketball standout Skylar Mays heard his name called in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Mays was selected in the second round, with the 50th-overall pick, by the Atlanta Hawks

A 6-foot-4 guard, Mays played the last four seasons at LSU, starting 121 games.

A native of Baton Rouge, Mays attended University Lab, before transferring to Findlay Prep, located in Henderson, Nevada for one year.

Mays became LSU's starting point guard during his freshman year, averaging 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals over 31 games, including 25 starts as a starter, before averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists as well as 1.6 steals per game as a sophomore.

As a junior, Mays was a second-team All-SEC selection, after averaging 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds 2.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

Mays declared for the 2019 NBA Draft following his junior campaign but eventually decided to return to LSU.

Last season, as a senior, Mays averaged 16.7 points, to go along with 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 steals, good enough to take home First Team All-SEC honors, while also receiving the College Sports Information Directors Association's highest honor, the CoSIDA Academic All-America of the Year Award.

In addition, Mays is the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second straight year.

Over his four seasons for the Tigers, Mays scored 1,617 career points, which ranks 10th in LSU program history.

Mays was one of two selections by Atlanta on Wednesday night, joining USC center Oneyka Okongwu, who the Hawks took with the 6th-overall selection.

Mays was the only LSU player selected in the 2020 NBA Draft.