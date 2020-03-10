LSU’s Skylar Mays and Trendon Watford Earn All-SEC Honors

LSU senior guard Skylar Mays was named First Team All-SEC today by the conference coaches, the second consecutive year Mays has earned All-SEC honors.

It comes a day after Mays received College Sports Information Directors Association's highest honor, the CoSIDA Academic All-America of the Year Award.

In addition, Mays is the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second straight year.

Mays' teammate, freshmen forward Trendon Watford, earned a spot on the SEC Coaches' All-Freshmen Team.

Unlike most conferences, the All-SEC Teams do not break ties, often leading to more than 5 players earning a spot on each tier of the All-SEC honors.

Coaches' All-SEC Team

First team

Kira Lewis, Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Second team

John Petty, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

All-Defensive team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Sixth Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee