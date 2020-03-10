LSU’s Skylar Mays and Trendon Watford Earn All-SEC Honors
LSU senior guard Skylar Mays was named First Team All-SEC today by the conference coaches, the second consecutive year Mays has earned All-SEC honors.
It comes a day after Mays received College Sports Information Directors Association's highest honor, the CoSIDA Academic All-America of the Year Award.
In addition, Mays is the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second straight year.
Mays' teammate, freshmen forward Trendon Watford, earned a spot on the SEC Coaches' All-Freshmen Team.
Unlike most conferences, the All-SEC Teams do not break ties, often leading to more than 5 players earning a spot on each tier of the All-SEC honors.
Coaches' All-SEC Team
First team
Kira Lewis, Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Second team
John Petty, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear, Florida
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
All-Defensive team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Sixth Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee