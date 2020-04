A former member of the LSU Tigers is headed to an NFC West team.

Defensive tackle Rashard Lewis was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round, with the 131st-overall selection, of the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

A native of Monroe, Lawrence attended Neville High School before signing with LSU.

The 6-foot-2, 308-pound Lawrence 120 tackles, including 9 sacks over his 4-year LSU career.