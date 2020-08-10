LSU’s Neil Farrell Opts Out of 2020 Season

The LSU Tigers will apparently have to do without a player who led all of their defensive linemen in tackles on their 2019 National Championship squad in the 2020 campaign.

Neil Farrell announced over the weekend that has opted out of the 2020 college football season, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-4, 319-pound Farrell pointed out that the virus his family hard, sharing that his grandmother is currently battling COVID-19 in the hospital.

As a junior last season, Farrell topped all LSU defensive linemen with 46 tackles, including three sacks.

The Southeastern Conference made the decision in July that players could opt out of the season and still keep their scholarships, meaning that Farrell can return to the Tigers next season, something which he said he intends to do.