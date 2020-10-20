LSU’s Myles Brennan Questionable This Week, Could Miss More Time

The LSU Tigers may be without their starting quarterback when they return to action on Saturday night, and possibly even longer than that.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said on Monday that Myles Brennan is questionable for Saturday night's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, as his signal-caller is dealing with a "significant" lower-body injury that has taken longer to heal than expected.

To make matters worse, Primetime Podcast reported that Brennan will miss at least two weeks, and could be out 4-6 weeks.

A junior, Brennan is reportedly suffering from a torn abdomen muscle.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Brennan has thrown for 1,132 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, in his first season as LSU's starting quarterback, while true freshmen backups Max Johnson and TJ Finley have not taken a snap.

A native of Long Beach, Mississippi, and a graduate of St. Stanislaus High School, located in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, Brennan set Mississippi high school career records for total offense (16,168 yards), passing touchdowns (166), and passing yards (15,138).

Brennan played in six games as a backup quarterback to Danny Etling as a true freshman year in 2017, completing 14 of 24 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown, before redshirting the 2018 season.

Last year, as the backup to Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow on LSU's national title team, Brennan appeared in ten games, completing 24 of 40 passes for 353 yards with one touchdown.

LSU will enter Saturday's contest against South Carolina with an overall record of 1-2, while the Gamecocks will enter with a record of 2-2.

Kickoff time at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is scheduled for 6 p.m.