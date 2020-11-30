LSU’s Leading Receiver Opts Out for Rest of the Season

After an abysmal, at least abysmal by LSU standards, offensive performance against Texas A&M on Saturday night the LSU football program and the LSU faithful got some more bad news on Sunday. Leading receiver Terrance Marshall Jr. announced that he would be opting out of playing for the Tigers for the remainder of the 2020 season.

This will leave LSU without its leading receiver on the week they are supposed to take on the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Which if you haven't had the chance to catch any of Alabama's games on TV, they are really darn good this year. Even with Marshall, the Tigers would have their hands more than full dealing with Nick Saban's bunch on Saturday.

Marshal, who is a junior, was one of three highly regarded players to make their intentions to declare for the NFL draft known on Sunday. The other two were Samuel Cosmi an offensive tackle with the University of Texas and Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr.

Marshall has been productive for the Tigers this year. The junior pass catcher has snagged 48 balls over the course of the season amassing 731 yards and ten touchdowns. Marshall's final catch for LSU was for a touchdown Saturday night against Texas A&M.

According to reports, LSU coaching officials say Marshall's departure will create more opportunities for freshman receiver Koy Moore. Which, if you look toward the future is not a bad thing to get the rebuilding process underway now. After all, LSU did lose 14 players off last year's National Championship Team to the NFL Draft, so there's a lot of talent to replace, and fortunately for the Tigers, a lot of talented young players ready to get their opportunity to shine.