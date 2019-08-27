The LSU Tigers are losing one of their defensive backs to an SEC rival school.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph has left LSU and has transferred to Kentucky.

A former four-star prospect out of Scotlandville Magnet High School in Baton Rouge, Joseph played in 11 games as a true freshman for the Tigers in 2018, recording 12 tackles.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Joseph, who was suspended for LSU's Fiesta Bowl win over UCF in January, initially entered the NCAA's transfer portal in May, before rejoining the team, prior to once again entering the transfer portal last month.

Joseph will likely have to sit out this season but would have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Kentucky.