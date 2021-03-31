Jamar Chase is really fast.

LSU is hosting its NFL Pro Day and one player who is projected to go early in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase.

He just ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds and by all measures that is very impressive for a wide receiver.

Other LSU Tigers shined in the Pro Day and you can see some of the performances below. There is no NFL Combine this year, thus all potential draft picks are showing off their skills at their respective universities.

LSU Tiger Jacoby Stevens impressed everyone in the room when he displayed his leaping skills this morning at LSU Pro Day.