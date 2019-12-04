LSU’s Ed Orgeron Weekly Press Conference: SEC Championship Ready [VIDEO]
The LSU Tigers completed a perfect 2019 season after a huge 50-7 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday.
Coming up next the Tigers will be a shot at the SEC Title with the Georgia Bulldogs standing in their way.
Coach O met with the media on Monday for his weekly press conference. This week Orgeron talked about the win against Texas A&M, he previews the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, the state of the team, and more.
Watch the full presser here via Tiger Details: