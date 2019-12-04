Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The LSU Tigers completed a perfect 2019 season after a huge 50-7 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday.

Coming up next the Tigers will be a shot at the SEC Title with the Georgia Bulldogs standing in their way.

Coach O met with the media on Monday for his weekly press conference. This week Orgeron talked about the win against Texas A&M, he previews the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, the state of the team, and more.