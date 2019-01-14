The 2018 LSU Tigers season will forever be remembered as one where the team overachieved, a team that exceeded expectations finishing with ten wins including their final one defeating the UCF Golden Knights in the Fiesta Bowl.

This past season will also be the final one for extraordinary linebacker Devin White as he announced his decision Monday morning via Twitter:

Certainly an emotional video from Devin White who has officially declared for the 2019 NFL Draft. He's widely considered one of, if not the best linebacker in all of college football and College Football Draft Expert Mel Kiper has him ranked as his number three overall prospect.

White has been incredible over his three seasons for the Tigers as he posted terrific numbers playing in 13 games each of the last two seasons and racked up 286 tackles in his career. Last year he won the Butkus Award which is given to the best linebacker in the country.

This young man certainly has a bright future ahead of him in the NFL, best of luck Devin and thank you.

