LSU’s Dare Rosenthal Suspended Indefinitely

The LSU Tigers will be without their starting left tackle on Saturday when they take on the Auburn Tigers, and could be without him even longer.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Monday that the team has indefinitely suspended sophomore Dare Rosenthal.

Orgeron would provide no further details, saying only, I don't know when he's going to be back.", when talking about Rosenthal.

The 6-foot-7, 327-pound Rosenthal left school in the spring for what Orgeron said at the time were "personal reasons", before returning to compete in preseason camp, where he eventually won the starting job.

A native of Clayton, Louisiana, Rosenthal attended Ferriday High School, where he helped his team to the semifinals of the 2A state playoffs as a senior in 2017, while playing both offense and defense.

After not seeing any action in 2018, Rosenthal appeared in five games for LSU as a redshirt freshman in 2019, including three as a starter.

As a left guard last season, Rosenthal started games against Northwestern St., Utah St., Mississippi St.

Rosenthal was a part of LSU's national championship team last season, helping the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 record, including an 8-0 SEC mark.

Rosenthal did not play in LSU's win over South Carolina on Saturday, with Cam Wire starting in his place at left tackle.

Orgeron said Wire will be the starter, with Charles Turner will back him up.

LSU, who is currently 2-2 on the season, will travel to Auburn, Alabama to take on the Auburn Tigers, who are currently 3-2, this Saturday.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.