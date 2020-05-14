LSU’s Coach O Surprises Graduate Taking Photos on Campus

How cool is this?

An LSU graduate tells me that she was recently on campus in Baton Rouge to take graduation photos when she spotted LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron.

Coach O was running near the stadium when the graduate spotted him and they called him over for a photo op. I'm told Coach O was excited to be in a photo and he was very nice to the young lady graduating from LSU. He also congratulated her on her recent accomplishment.

Like so many others schools or institutions, LSU has planned a virtual graduation ceremony for all of the 2020 graduates, so for something like this to happen, this makes up for some of the lost opportunities.

We salute all of you who are graduating this year. We know you would have loved to walk across the stage to receive your diploma, but your accomplishments have not gone unnoticed.

You did it.