You'll either love it or hate it.

New LSU Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey ripped off her face mask just as she was about to begin her introductory speech at LSU on Monday afternoon.

She said, "Well, I am going to take this damn mask off because I have a lot to say." The crowd that was allowed in the LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center cheered as soon as the mask covering went flying.

Some on Twitter have cheered this move, while others have been critical of Coach Mulkey's words to start her tenure at LSU. But one thing is certain, she is ready to get to work.